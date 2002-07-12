Initiative: Summer originals trump repeats

A midsummer review of original summer programming by Initiative Media Worldwide

appears to show that those development efforts are paying off in the ratings.

Initiative compared the ratings of original and repeat fare airing between

May 23 and June 30 on the six broadcast networks.

The repeat programs averaged a 3.7 rating, while the original shows averaged a

4.9, about 32 percent higher than the repeat fare.

Initiative also said repeat airings are way off compared with a year ago

-- about 14 percent on average across the six networks, driven by a 28 percent

decline at ABC.