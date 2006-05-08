Initiative Sets Up Own CBS/Showtime Shop

Media buying/planning company Initiative has launched an entertainment division devoted to selling time for CBS and Showtime, which are both owned by Viacom.

Initiative Entertainment will be headed by Alan Cohen, who currently manages the Initiative Innovations group. Cohen will now serve as executive VP, managing director, Innovations and Entertainment.

Joining the Initiative Entertainment team are John Nuzzi, Senior VP, group account director, and Greg Castronuovo, VP, group account director. Nuzzi has been in marketing at ABC for the past eight years. Castronuovo has worked in marketing at NBC, Fox, WWE and various digital ventures.

In addition to CBS and Showtime Networks, Initiative manages media for AOL, Bayer , Coors Brewing, and Home Depot, among others.