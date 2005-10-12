Initiative Names National Broadcast Exec

Media services company Initiative has hired Scott Haugenes as senior VP, group director, national broadcast.

Since 2002, he has been senior VP, sales and marketing, at ABC Family. He will be based in New York, co-managing the company’s network buying division.

Haugenes will oversee national broadcast buying for clients including America Online, Home Depot and Merck, and join the advisory committee of Magna Global USA that, along with Initiative, is a division of the Interpublic Group.

Before joining ABC Family, Haugenes was VP of AOL Time Warner Global Marketing Solutions and before that spent seven years at The WB, ultimately as VP, Western sales. He began his career at Grey Advertising.

Initiative provides research and media buying services to marketers worldwide.