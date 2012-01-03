Ingram Named WBTW GM

Randy Ingram has been named vice president and general manager of WBTW, Media General's CBS affiliate in Myrtle Beach-Florence. Since 2010, Ingram has been general manager/general sales manager of WRBL, Media General's CBS affiliate in Columbus, Ga. He joined Media General in 2005 as station manager/general sales manager of WYCW Spartanburg.

Prior to his time at Media General, Ingram was national sales manager and regional sales manager for WISH-WNDY Indianapolis.

"Randy is an experienced broadcast television management and sales veteran, which makes him well-suited to deliver for us in Myrtle Beach-Florence," said John Cottingham, president and market leader for Media General's Mid-South Market. "I am delighted for Randy to bring his many talents and great ideas to our station, which is number one in the market."

Ingram succeeds Michael Caplan, who took over Gannett's KTHV Little Rock in August.

The Myrtle Beach-Florence DMA is No. 103 in the Nielsen market ranking. WBTW grabs around half of the local broadcast revenue there, according to BIA/Kelsey.