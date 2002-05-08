Infomercial marketers face deceptive ad charges

Three of the cable industry's top buyers of infomercial time are facing

charges of false advertising and misrepresentation of refund and warranty

policies.

The Federal Trade Commission filed complaints Wednesday against three

marketers of electronic abdominal-exercise belts in federal district courts in

Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

The companies market products known as "AB Energizer," "AbTronic" and "Fast

Abs" through heavy play of 30-minute spots on USA Network, TNN: The National Network, Lifetime Television, E! Entertainment Television, FX and

Comedy Central.

Each product's commercial has aired "well over 1,000 times," and each is among

the 10 most frequently aired infomercials, according to the FTC.

The complaints alleged that Electronic Products Distribution in San Diego,

Hudson Berkley Corp. in Las Vegas and United Fitness of America in Ventura,

Calif., falsely claimed to cause weight loss or eliminate cellulite.

The companies also claimed that the products were safe without disclosing that

people with pacemakers, phlebitis or cancerous lesions and pregnant women should

not use electronic muscle-stimulation devices.

The companies also failed to disclose that consumers must cover the cost of

shipping bulky items under their "free" refund policies.

The FTC seeks permanent injunctions against the allegedly false advertising

claims, and it is asking the courts to order that redress be paid to consumers.

The devices sell for $40 to $120.