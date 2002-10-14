Infinity wants reply kept confidential

Infinity Broadcasting Corp. wants the Federal Communications Commission to keep

confidential its reply to an agency inquiry into New York's WNEW-FM's infamous

"Opie and Anthony" broadcast in which the shock jocks aired a couple allegedly

having sex in St. Patrick's Cathedral.

Infinity filed a reply to the FCC's inquiry Friday, but it declined a

request for a copy.

In response to numerous complaints about the broadcast, the FCC in August

ordered the station to answer several questions including the identity of other

outlets that aired the "Opie and Anthony" broadcast and whether similar

broadcasts were aired previously.