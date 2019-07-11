‘Infinity Train’ to Launch Aug. 5 on Cartoon Network

Cartoon Network’s new series Infinity Train will pull out of the station on Aug. 5 with a five-night special event.

Infinity Train, which started as an animated short on YouTube that got more than 5 million views, was created by Owen Dennis.

The series follows the adventures of a headstrong 12-year-old girl who uses her wits to uncover the train’s secrets in order to get off and return home.

Ashley Johnson provides the voice of the girl, Tulip. Jeremy Crutchley plays her friend who is a robot and Erie Hudson plays a character described as the canine king of Corginia.

The show is executive produced by Cartoon Network Studios.

Infinity Train will be making a stop at Comic-Con in San Diego on July 20.