Infinity Exec Jumps to Sirius for Stern

An Infinity Broadcasting executive has joined Sirius Satellite Radio as the programming director of Howard Stern’s two Sirius channels.

Tim Sabean will oversee development of the Stern channels, according to a Sirius statement. At Infinity, Sabean presently serves as both VP for active rock programming and VP of programming for the company's Philadelphia cluster.

Viacom-owned Infinity distributes Stern’s terrestrial radio show. The shock jock will jump to satellite radio in January 2006.

As an Infinity programming executive, Sabean oversaw many the stations that presently carry Stern’s show. Sabean officially join Sirius on Oct. 17; Stern’s show is expected to launch in January 2006.