Infillion Expands CTV Reach For Its Choice-Based Ad Creative With Innovid Deal

Infillion said it made a deal with Innovid to have its choice-based creative integrated into Innovid’s connected TV platform.

The integration gives CTV publishers that use Innovid for the delivery, personalization and measurement simple access to Infilion’s TrueX ads, which offer viewers a choice of creative in exchange for their time and attention.

“Our partnership with Innovid delivers a more frictionless experience for publishers and outstanding engagement for consumers in a category that is often fraught with waning attention,” said Lauri Baker, senior VP, Partnerships at Infillion. “Demand for CTV-only TrueX campaigns grew 10 times last year as the industry continues to embrace consumer-first ad innovation for streaming audiences. With Innovid, we’re meeting that demand and guaranteeing for advertisers that consumers have not just seen but also interacted with their marketing messages.”

Users of Innovid’s CTV Composer platform can build interactive and dynamic CTV ads in a matter of hours.The ads can run on the more than 25 CTV device types supported by Innovid.

“We are happy to partner with Infillion to provide first-to-market Innovid Composer technology that simplifies choice-based CTV ad development and delivery," said Krista Panoff, global senior VP, enterprise development at Innovid. “Innovid’s CTV Composer's ability to build interactive CTV ads is foundational to enabling this. Unlike desktop and mobile, CTV devices lack video player and tag type standardization. As such, delivering the same interactive and personalized experiences across the growing streaming space requires the installation of an SDK. Innovid’s CTV Composer is the solution to the industry’s lack of CTV standardization.”

Research released last month from Innovid has revealed that CTV is now responsible for half of all video ad impressions and continues to grow.

Infillion was known as Gimbal-True[X] before it rebranded in 2022. Gimbal acquired ad tech pioneer true[X] from The Walt Disney Co. in 2020. Disney had acquired true[X] when it bought 21st Century Fox.