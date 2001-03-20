iNEXTV syndicates Web auto show

iNEXTV Corp. has signed a syndication agreement with MotorCities.com, to stream iNEXTV's three original auto-themed series on the MotorCities site.

The primary short-form show is Zero to 60 with Ted West, which takes the viewer behind the wheel as Road & Track contributor Ted West test-drives new cars. That deal also includes Car-Rizzma, a daily show which looks at the classic cars and collectibles and The Car Show, a daily show which allows viewers to test-drive the latest Ferrari, or take a lap at Monaco in a Grand-Prix car. Each episode in each series is three to five minutes long. The MotorCities.com currently claims 210,000 monthly visitors.

iNEXTV also has syndication deals with ClassicCar.com, Motorworx.com, and CarTrackers.com. The shows are co-branded on both sites and both pacts entail revenue-sharing on ad sales.

- Richard Tedesco