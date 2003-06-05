INetwork targets young women

Another TV network for women is launching, this one aimed at a younger set.

INetwork wants to target women 18-24 years old with a mix of original

programming and movies.

It doesn't have any carriage deals yet, but aims to launch in early 2004.

INetwork is headed by David Armstrong, who most recently was senior vice

president of International Television Distribution for MGM Worldwide Television

Group.

The new channel will be exhibiting at next week's National Cable &

Telecommunications Association conference in Chicago.