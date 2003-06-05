INetwork targets young women
Another TV network for women is launching, this one aimed at a younger set.
INetwork wants to target women 18-24 years old with a mix of original
programming and movies.
It doesn't have any carriage deals yet, but aims to launch in early 2004.
INetwork is headed by David Armstrong, who most recently was senior vice
president of International Television Distribution for MGM Worldwide Television
Group.
The new channel will be exhibiting at next week's National Cable &
Telecommunications Association conference in Chicago.
