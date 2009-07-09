Inergize Relaunches Seek it Local

Inergize Digital has relaunched its online search directory Seek it Local, with a redesigned Website, what it calls faster and more relevant search functionality, and "geo-coding" that automatically directs consumers to the nearest partner station's Seek it Local Website.

Seek it Local links station Website users up with local services, from attorneys to plumbers to dog groomers. It has market-exclusive relationships with 63 affiliates around the country. Local businesses can sign up for either a free or enhanced listing.

"Using Seek it Local, stations have a unique opportunity to increase revenue by leveraging the power of on-air commercial spots and the Internet," said Inergize Digital Senior V.P./General Manager Jason Gould. "The end result for stations is better relationships with existing customers and new business with online advertisers, as well as increased station Web site traffic, time spent, organic search engine ranking and online revenue."

Minneapolis-based Inergize, part of Newport Television, manages Websites for stations whose owners include Newport, Scripps and New Vision Television.