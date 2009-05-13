Inergize Launches Mobile Local News App

Viewers in a handful of markets can purchase a digital application to receive local news on their iPhone or iPod. The ad-supported app, which is free for users at the iTunes store, is a joint venture between Inergize Digital and the development firm DoApp. Called Mobile Local News, the program distributes “locally branded news, weather, sports, politics and entertainment” to the digital devices, said Inergize in a statement.

“With the current state of the economy, media companies are seeking opportunities to generate revenue by reaching consumers where they are most,” said Inergize Digital Senior V.P./General Manager Jason Gould. “Media companies leveraging Mobile Local News can reach consumers anywhere at any time through their iPhone and iPod touch mobile devices, providing monetization of consumer requested content through mobile advertising.”

DoApp CEO Wade Beavers said Mobile Local News takes the best local news available and gives it to users on the move, in the form of text, video and images. “Whether it’s severe weather, the latest sports scores or learning you’re a lottery winner by viewing the numbers,” he said, “Mobile Local News keeps you in-the-know while you’re on-the-go.

Mobile Local News is available to television and radio stations, magazines, newspapers and other information publishers, said Inergize, through a licensing deal and/or revenue share basis.

The initial stations offering content on Mobile Local News are WOAI San Antonio, KTVX Salt Lake City and KLRT Little Rock.

Inergize is owned by Newport Television.