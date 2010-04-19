Inergize Enhances ‘Seek it Local' Program

Inergize

Digital has enhanced its Seekit Local online search directory, recognizing the cream of the local

business landscape with its "Best of" Seek it Local Awards, offering local

vendors a new "Direct Buy" solution, and launching a mobile app for users.

Inergize

partners with stations on Seek it Local to spotlight the local services and goods

in a given market. Seek it Local is a market-exclusive initiative; member

stations include WPMI Mobile and KVCW Las Vegas.

"Seek

it Local is now the most compelling all-in-one directory offering for local

media companies," said Inergize Digital Senior VP/General Manager Jason Gould.

"Never before have local media companies harnessed the power of an online

directory, sales event and training, best of awards, e-commerce solution and a

mobile app in a single online directory solution-all while building community,

extending the local brand and generating revenue anytime, anywhere."

The Best of awards recognize the top local businesses in a

market, as voted on by consumers. The Direct Buy program provides paid online

business listings to local businesses. The Seek it Local mobile application

enables users in a given market to search for the top local services on their

smartphones--including the iPhone and Android, as well as the new iPad--through

the Inergize platform.

Inergize is part of Newport Television.