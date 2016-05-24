Indy 500 Could Lift Local Blackout If Race Sells Out

Indianapolis TV stations are awaiting word whether the Indianapolis Motor Speedway will allow Sunday's Indy 500 to be broadcast in the market live for the first time since 1950.

The IndyStar reports that IMS officials say they will consider lifting the blackout if Sunday’s race sells out completely.

Reserved seats are already gone, but there are still general admission tickets available. A complete sell out would bring Sunday’s total attendance to about 350,000, according to the IndyStar.

Indiana viewers have only seen the race live twice – in 1949 and 1950. The race usually airs after the race on the ABC affiliate WRTV.