Industry OKs Media Security Panel Recommendations

Leaders of the electronic media have approved 49 "best practices" for ensuring reliability of their facilities in the wake of a terrorist attack or natural disaster, the Federal Communications Commission said Tuesday.

Key recommendations of the Media Security and Reliability Council were proposed Nov. 6 and member companies cast votes on the ideas.

The recommendations include urging all companies to have adequate physical security at communications facilities, install backup power, implement redundant means to communicate news if primary means fails, develop and practice disaster recovery plans and prepare for alternative telecommunications capabilities.

The council was formed in the aftermath of the Sept. 11 attacks.