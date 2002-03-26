Industry loses bid to delay new service for blind

To assist the blind, leading large-market TV stations and cable systems must

offer narration of on-screen action April 1 despite the industry's court fight

to overturn the requirement.

The Federal Communications Commission Tuesday refused to stay a rule

requiring many TV providers to carry 50 hours of video description per quarter.

Under the requirement, adopted in July 2000, stations owned by or affiliated

with the "Big Four" networks in the top 25 TV markets must provide four hours per

week of video description for prime time or children's programming. Cable- and

satellite-TV systems with 50,000 or more subscribers have identical requirements

for each of their top five national nonbroadcast networks.

The National Association of Broadcasters, the National Cable & Telecommunications Association and the Motion Picture Association of America asked the FCC to

postpone the effective date pending a legal challenge to the rules. But the FCC

said stations and cable systems have already begun preparation for the new

service and no irreparable harm would be caused if the court ultimately rescinds

the rule.

The descriptions will be carried on each frequency's Second Audio Program.

The SAP channel is most commonly used for Spanish translation.