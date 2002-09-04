Industry groups: Say no to DBS merger

As the Department of Justice reportedly deposes satellite-TV retailers,

programmers and others to buttress a decision on the EchoStar Communications

Corp./DirecTV Inc. merger, a coalition of rural organizations, unions, Latino

advocates, lawmakers and the National Association of Broadcasters are urging the

antitrust regulators to reject the deal.

The diverse groups rallied at DOJ headquarters in

Washington, D.C., Wednesday, urging regulators to 'Dish the Merger' that they say will greatly

reduce multichannel competition, especially in the many rural areas poorly

served by cable.

The $26 billion merger would place control of all of the U.S.-allocated

direct-broadcast TV orbital slots in the hands of one company and leave

Americans either one or two choices for pay TV.

'This battle is about much more than the NFL Sunday Ticket [the out-of-market

National Football League package],' said Rep. Chris Cannon (R-Utah,), one of more

than 140 U.S. senators and congressmen opposed or voicing worries about the

merger.

'Satellite technology is the key to high-speed Internet access for education

and economic development in large sections of the country.'

NAB lobbyist Jim May urged regulators to disregard EchoStar's promise to

carry local stations and more markets after combining the satellite capacity of the

two companies.

'A promise to sometime in the

future build out in all markets is not justification for a merger

to perfect a monopoly,' he said.

Mays noted the NAB's contention that EchoStar and DirecTV separately have the

capacity to serve all 210 designated TV markets right now.

Also urging rejection of the deal were the National Consumers League, the

Communications Workers of American, the Latino Coalition and the National Rural

Electric Cooperatives Association.

EchoStar officials insisted that the merged companies

will be in better position to compete with incumbent cable providers.

The merger is necessary to bring broadband service to rural communities,

added Frontiers of Freedom, a conservative economic-advocacy group.

'Neither phone nor cable companies will invest the tens of millions of

dollars necessary to bring high-speed Internet to rural America,' group chairman

Malcolm Wallop said in a prepared statement.

The DOJ in the next few weeks is expected to forbid the

deal or propose conditions that EchoStar must meet for

approval.