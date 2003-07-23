Industry groups lukewarm on TV decency summit

The leading broadcast- and cable-industry trade groups weren’t exactly

bubbling over with enthusiasm over a Federal Communications Commission member’s suggestion Wednesday

that they jointly devise some voluntary guidelines that would make television

programming more "family-friendly."

During a hearing on broadcasters’ public-interest obligations, commissioner

Michael Copps suggested that National Association of Broadcasters presdient

Eddie Fritts and his National Cable & Telecommunications Association

counterpart Robert Sachs host an industry summit that could encompass such

topics as creation of a new family hour or resurrection of the NAB code of

conduct.

Sachs said the NCTA would be "happy to participate in dialogue" but noted that

the cable industry, which does not face the type of indecency restrictions

broadcasters face, is already making ways to protect kids from objectionable

programming.

"We agree with commissioner Copps that not all programming is appropriate for

all audiences and, for this very reason, cable networks include TV-ratings

information with their programming and cable operators provide consumers with

technology to block unwanted programs or channels," Sachs said.

NAB spokesman Dennis Wharton, despite criticism from Parents Television

Council president Brent Bozell about raunch on TV and radio, insisted that local

stations’ programming is far less racier than what’s on cable.

"Rarely do stations show uncut Hollywood movies, or shows like Oz and

Sex and the City," he said.