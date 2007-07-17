Indie Music Group Takes Aim at Clear Channel

The Future of Music Coalition and Media Access Project have filed a complaint against Clear Channel at the FCC, asking for a ruling that asking independent artists to waive royalties on songs Clear Channel stations agree to play is payola.





As part of a payola investigation settlement with the FCC involving three other radio group owners, Clear Channel agreed to air local and independent artists.

“This is naked and transparent pay-for-play,” said FMC Policy Director Michael Bracy. “The fact that Clear Channel would ask artists to give up a valuable royalty as a condition of even having their song considered for airplay questions their commitment to stamping out payola. The fact that the move comes as part of the payola settlement is unbelievable. Clear Channel has responded to allegations of payola with payola.”