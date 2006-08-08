Indie Association Execs Re-Up
The board of directors of The Independent Film and Television Alliance (IFTA) has given three-year contract extensions (through 2009) to Jean Prewitt as president and CEO and Jonathan Wolf as executive VP and managing director of the American Film Market.
AFM is an eight-day deal-making and screening conclave held annually in Santa Monica (Nov. 1-8 this year) and co-sponsored by B&C sibling, Variety.
IFTA is the L.A.-based association for independent TV and film producers that, according to IFTA, account for $4 billion in distribution revenues annually, including "countless hours" of TV programming.
Prewitt has been with IFTA since 2000, Wolf since 1998.
