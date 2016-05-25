Indianapolis Gets Indy 500 Live for First Time Since 1950

Hoosiers across Indiana are going to get to watch the Indy 500 live Sunday along with the rest of the country for the first time in more than six decades.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Wednesday announced that it would lift the race’s longstanding local TV blackout now that the race has been entirely sold out.

WRTV Indianapolis, Scripps’ ABC affiliate, will air the race live as well as in the evening, as it’s traditionally done to garner viewers who may have attended the event, the IndyStar reports.

Indianapolis viewers have only been able to watch the Indy 500 live twice – and that was a long, long time ago. Those broadcasters aired in 1949 and 1950.