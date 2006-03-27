Indiana To Help Clarify Indecency Enforcement

Looks like this will be the last time the FCC could incorrectly fine an Indiana station for an indecency violation because of that state's heretofore inconsistent observance of Daylight Saving Time (DST).

According to a reminder from the Traffic Directors of America (TDGA), come April 2, Indiana will start participating "in its entirety" in the annual ritual. Up until now, the majority of Indiana counties were in the Eastern time zone but did not change to Daylight Saving Time.

At least one Indiana station, WSBT South Bend, Ind., is challenging a proposed fine against stations carrying CBS drama Without a Trace on the grounds that it was airing the show at 10 p.m. Eastern, when indecency is protected, not 9, when it is not protected. Another station is expected to make the same argument.

TDGA is also reminding traffic directors--the staffers who schedule broadcast programs and ads--that this could be their first time making the DST switch using traffic sofware for digital automation systems.

Oh, and remember to move all those 2 a.m.-3 a.m. Sunday-morning spots, says TDGA. "Add congratulations to your sales department if that presents a significant problem!" the association said, which is traffic director humor.

For more on the time change and its affect on program scheduling, check out www.tdga.org.