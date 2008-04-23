The Independent Film Channel Promotes Two Programming Executives

The Independent Film Channel named vice presidents for nonfiction programming and fiction programming Wednesday.

The Rainbow Media Holdings-owned network promoted Christine Lubrano to VP of nonfiction programming, from director of nonfiction programming.

And Rachel Smith was elevated to VP of fiction programming, from director of scripted programming.

Lubrano and Smith will continue reporting to senior VP of original programming Debbie DeMontreux.

“Christine’s and Rachel’s passion and dedication to creating engaging original programming that resonates with our discriminating audience more than warrants their expanded roles in our department,” DeMontreux said in a statement.

“Their expertise and creativity have played a key role in driving IFC’s programming strategy and commitment to original docs and series,” she added. “I am pleased to have them as part of our senior programming team as we debut an impressive lineup of originals this year and look forward to a number of exciting projects on the horizon.”