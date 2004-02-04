Indecency Letters Held Up in the Mail

House Telecommunications Subcommittee senior member John Dingell (D-Mich.) did not receive any mailed responses from the four major networks to his call for letters explaining their indecency policies -- the deadline was Feb. 3.

Of course, he didn’t get any other mail, either. That’s because all incoming and outgoing congressional mail was halted after a staffer for Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist (R-Tenn.) found some white powder that turned out to be a deadly poison.

Mail is expected to resume tomorrow.

Subcommittee staffers are discussing holding a hearing on those responses sometime next week. That is not to be confused with the Senate Communications Committee full hearing on indecency next week or the hearing on Rep. Fred Upton’s indecency bill, also expected within the next couple of weeks.

So far, the Republicans have agreed to invite the FCC commissioners to the Dingell hearing, but have not agreed to ask the network chiefs. Dingell had wanted both but the majority controls the witness list.