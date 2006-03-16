Indecency Bill Awaits Valenti Report
Senate Commerce Committee Chairman Senator Ted Stevens (R-Alaska) said Thursday that he would not decide when or how to proceed on a Senate version of a bill boosting FCC indecency fines until after he hears from Jack Valenti. That's according to a Stevens aide.
Valenti, former Motion Picture Association of America president who is coming up with a campaign to revamp TV ratings and promote parental control of content, is scheduled to report to the committee in late April or early May.
The aide said Stevens would "wait and evaluate how well the industry solutions (such as family-friendly tiers) and the FCC's current regulations are working."
