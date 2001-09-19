Incorrect Maher regrets remarks

Politically Incorrect's Bill Maher may have

been just that in the eyes of several major advertisers.

Maher, host of ABC's Politically Incorrect with Bill Maher,

apologized Wednesday for comments made during Monday night's broadcast.

'In no way was I intending to say, nor have I ever thought, that the men and

women who defend our nation in uniform are anything but courageous and valiant,

and I offer my apologies to anyone who took it wrong,' he said.

Federal Express pulled its advertising from the late-night ABC talk show Tuesday after comments from Maher on the recent terrorist attacks. Sears, Roebuck and Co. followed FedEx's lead, pulling its ads off the show late Wednesday. "We received calls Tuesday after the show aired and after reviewing the tapes and listening to some of the concerns expressed, we have decided to pull our advertising from the show indefinitely," said a FedEx spokeswoman.

During Monday's show, panelist Dinesh D'Souza disagreed

with President George W. Bush's reference that the suicide bombers were "cowards," noting that the terrorists sacrificed their lives for a cause.

Maher responded by saying, "we (the U.S.) have been the cowards lobbing cruise missiles from 2,000 miles away. That's cowardly. Staying in the airplane when it hits the building, say what you want about it, it's not cowardly."

On Tuesday, Maher opened his show responding to viewer

concerns saying, "I received a lot of messages today about the show we did last

night, most of them positive. But to those who say that there was insufficient

grieving, I understand. I hear you. I just have never been good at grieving in

public.'

'But I was as devastated as anyone was and I feel it, but I also feel a responsibility for this show to be what it has always been - a place where people can come and express their ideas openly in a way they can't in many other places."

ABC responded with, "At its core, Politically

Incorrect

is a show that celebrates freedom of speech and encourages the animated exchange of ideas and opinions.while we remain sensitive to the current climate following last week's tragedy, and continue to do our part to help viewers cope with unfolding events, there needs to remain a forum for the expression of our nation's diverse opinions."

- Joe Schlosser