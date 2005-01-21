Inaugural Viewers Flock to Fox

Fox News Channel won the coverage of George Bush raising his hand hands-down.

According to Nielsen ratings figures supplied by Fox, FNC's coverage of the inaugural ceremonies (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) on Thursday averaged 705,000 viewers in the key 25-54 news demo, over four times that of CNN, which averaged 168,000 during the same time. CNBC averaged 141,000.

Fox's coverage was up 30% over the 2001 Bush inaugural, while CNN was down 63% and MSNBC down 68%.

In total viewers, the numbers were FNC, 2,581,000; CNN, 779,000; and MSNBC 438,000.