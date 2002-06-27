Improvement gets ratings boost
The addition of two cable-superstation runs for syndicated Home Improvement -- WGN-TV and TBS-TV -- has boosted that off-network sitcom's national
Nielsen Media Research ratings average dramatically.
A look at early Nielsen numbers from one of those superstations, WGN-TV, shows why. In its first three weeks, the show has increased viewership in the 7
p.m. to 7:30 p.m. time period dramatically over second-quarter 2000 (when
Family Matters occupied that slot).
Viewership among adults 18 through 34 is up 32 percent and 18 through 49 is
up 18 percent.
The women 18-through-34 number is up 43 percent.
But the biggest jump is among those tool-loving men 25 through 54, up 63
percent.
