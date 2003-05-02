Improved 1Q for ACME

ACME Communications Inc. reported a first-quarter revenue gain of 33 percent

to $10 million with an operating loss of $2.4 million, a 14 percent improvement

over the $2.8 million operating loss sustained in the first quarter of 2002.

"While our station-development strategy is well on track, the strength of our

second-quarter and full-year results will depend on improving general economic

conditions," CEO Jamie Kellner said.