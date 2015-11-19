Impact Wrestling Puts Headlock on Pop

Pop, the cable network owned by CBS and Lionsgate, said it will become the exclusive TV home of Impact Wrestling, which has been on Discovery’s Destination America.

The network will air a live-two hour wrestling show on Tuesdays starting Jan. 5.

“Wrestling has been a fan-fueled staple since the ‘50s, and continues to be some of the most-watched appointment television today. The die-hard fandom and extraordinary passion surrounding Impact Wrestling captures the spirit of Pop as a network that celebrates fan-driven entertainment and excitement,” said Brad Schwartz, president of Pop. “We’re committed to this new partnership and psyched to bring the show’s loyal fans a dedicated night to watch their favorite show on Pop every week.”

Impact Wrestling, producted by Total Nonstop Action Wrestling, had been on Spike TV, but moved to Destination America early this year.

“Pop’s enthusiasm for our partnership and the network’s fan focus is a perfect fit for our company,” said TNA president Dixie Carter. “Wresting has always been at the forefront of pop culture with the most passionate, loyal fan base. We’re thrilled to be in business with Pop and to bring Impact Wrestling to more than 80 million homes."