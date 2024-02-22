Impact Network Licenses Content From A+E Networks

Impact Network said it signed a multi-year content licensing deal with A+E Media Group that will give Impact Network access to A+E’s Black Excellence collection.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Impact applauds A+E Networks for stepping up to their commitment in the diversity space in media through its partnership with Impact,” said Impact CEO Wayne T. Jackson.

(Image credit: Impact Network)

Some of the A+E titles that could appear on the Impact Network include The History Channel’s Roots; Lifetime’s unscripted series Bring It, Lifetime’s movie The Clark Sisters: First Lady of Gospel; and Black Patriots: Heroes of the Revolution hosted by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

“A+E Networks is thrilled to be in business with Impact TV, enabling our diverse slate of programming to reach a new and dynamic audience,” said Ellen Lovejoy senior VP, global content sales at A+E Networks. “We share a goal to reach a broader audience aimed at the elevated stories around the black community and its culture.”

Impact Network was started in 2010 by Jackson and Beverly Y. Jackson with a mission to enrich, educate and entertain multicultural audiences.

“Impact feels like A+E Media Group has done an integral job in presenting African American voices, imagery and narratives with dignity and care,” said Impact executive VP Royal Jackson “In addition, A+E Media Group has a diverse library of the black experience where content showcasing African American life reaches beyond a monolithic ‘one size fits all’ approach that fits perfectly with the Impact Network’s core mission of entertainment.”