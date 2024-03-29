Impact Network Launching Health Month Initiative

The Black-founded Impact Network is launching its inaugural Health Month initiative in April.

As part of Impact Health Month, the network will be running new content including The Pink Awards, UrbanMD TV and Healthy Habit tips.

The initiative is part of the network’s commitment to address issues relevant to the Black community.

"Impact Network’s DNA is that we are community-centered, and it has always been our mission to impact the total wellbeing of our community. Firsthand, I’ve seen how health challenges have affected the quality of life within the black community, we hope to help inspire better living and healthy choices through Impact Health Month," said Impact Network Founder Wayne T. Jackson.

The Fifth Annual Pink Awards highlights breast cancer awareness. Hosted by actors Malik Yoba and Carl Anthony Payne, the 2½ hour telecast will feature celebrity appearances, musical performances and testimony from people fighting the disease. The award show is being taped in Atlanta and executive produced by April Love, a cancer survivor.

UrbanMD TV is a non-fiction series featuring medical professionals addressing health issues in the Black community. The series is hosted by Dr. Lauren Powell, M.D. and Dr. April Spencer and produced with Sandifer Networks. Jon Marc Sandifer executive produces.

Impact Network is also producing short-form Healthy Habit tips, covering issues including diet, nutrition, fitness and wellness.

“Establishing Impact Health Month is one of our most important initiatives to authentically engage with the Black community about the important topics that affect our lives. From The Pink Awards to UrbanMD TV and health tips vignettes, we want to elevate awareness, start important conversations, and ultimately empower our communities to live their best lives,” said Royal W. Jackson, executive VP at Impact Network.

Impact Network is distributed in over 70% of U.S. homes via cable and satellite systems including Comcast’s Xfinity, Frontier, Cox, Charter’s Spectrum, U-Verse, Verizon, Fios, Altice, DirecTV, and Dish. It is also expanding on digital platforms.