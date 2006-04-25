Immigration Issue Scores For WXTV

The immigration issue powered Univision's WXTV New York to its first ever late news time-period win Monday night.

The Spanish-language station drew a personal best 253,000 viewers 18-49 at 11:30-12, easily besting Leno (210,000), Nightline (93,000) and Letterman (79,000) in that demo.

That's according to Nielsen's Local People Meter ratings. Ironically, one of the knocks on those meters when they were being rolled out in the market was that they might underreport minority viewing.