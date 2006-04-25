Immigration Issue Scores For WXTV
The immigration issue powered Univision's WXTV New York to its first ever late news time-period win Monday night.
The Spanish-language station drew a personal best 253,000 viewers 18-49 at 11:30-12, easily besting Leno (210,000), Nightline (93,000) and Letterman (79,000) in that demo.
That's according to Nielsen's Local People Meter ratings. Ironically, one of the knocks on those meters when they were being rolled out in the market was that they might underreport minority viewing.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.