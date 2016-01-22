Immele Promoted to Senior VP at Turner Sports

Valerie Immele was promoted to senior VP of business at Turner Sports, the company said Friday.

In her new post, Immele adds oversight of the marketing and ad sales strategic planning teams to her responsibilities. She continues to lead strategy, programming acquisitions and business development at Turner Sports.

“Val has played a vital role in guiding Turner Sports’ strategy to align with premium sports content that resonates with fans and the way in which they consume content, while also bringing considerable value to our league and business partners,” said Matt Hong, executive VP and general manager of Turner Sports. “Her many contributions to both our long-term planning and day-to-day implementation have been a major factor in our division’s continued success, and I’m confident she will continue to thrive in this expanded role.”

Immele continues to report to Hong. She joined Turner Sports in 1997 as a staff accountant and became VP of strategy and acquisitions in 2012.

She was a key member of the senior leadership team that secured long-term, cross-platform TV and digital rights agreements with the NBA, NCAA, MLB and PGA of America. She also helped with the creation of Turner’s partnership with WME-AMG to form eLeague, the professional eSports league.