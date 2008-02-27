IMG, Mike Tollin Team Up on Slamball Redux
By Ben Grossman
IMG and Mike Tollin are teaming up to try to resurrect Slamball -- a sports hybrid that includes trampolines on a basketball court -- and hoping to bring the project back to television.
TNN, then Spike TV, aired a show featuring the sport for two seasons from 2002-03.
IMG and Tollin are hoping to bring it back in 2009, with the goal of having an eight- franchise league.
Original partner and former talk-show host Pat Croce will serve as the league’s “commissioner.”
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.