IMG, Mike Tollin Team Up on Slamball Redux

IMG and Mike Tollin are teaming up to try to resurrect Slamball -- a sports hybrid that includes trampolines on a basketball court -- and hoping to bring the project back to television.

TNN, then Spike TV, aired a show featuring the sport for two seasons from 2002-03.

IMG and Tollin are hoping to bring it back in 2009, with the goal of having an eight- franchise league.

Original partner and former talk-show host Pat Croce will serve as the league’s “commissioner.”