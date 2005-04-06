ImagineAsian Links with WorldLink
WorldLink has inked a deal with digital-cable network ImaginAsian TV (one of our favorite network names) to handle direct-response spot sales.
IaTV, which targets a broad Asian population with a host of programs, acquired and original, is currently available in Los Angeles and San Francisco on Comcast, and in a handful of markets via cable carriage of an iaTV-programmed TV station.
WorldLink specializes in direct response ad sales for over 200 cable, broadcast and syndication clients.
