ImagineAsian Links with WorldLink

WorldLink has inked a deal with digital-cable network ImaginAsian TV (one of our favorite network names) to handle direct-response spot sales.

IaTV, which targets a broad Asian population with a host of programs, acquired and original, is currently available in Los Angeles and San Francisco on Comcast, and in a handful of markets via cable carriage of an iaTV-programmed TV station.

WorldLink specializes in direct response ad sales for over 200 cable, broadcast and syndication clients.

