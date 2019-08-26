Imagine Entertainment Taps Industry Veteran as CEO

Imagine Entertainment named veteran executive Rich Battista as CEO.

Imagine, headed by Brian Grazer and Ron Howard, said they are counting on Battista to build upon the company’s growth and expansion strategy.

Before joining Imagine, Battista was CEO of Time Inc, as it was sold to Meredith.

Before Time Inc. Battista was CEO of Mandalay Sports.

Earlier in his career Battista held a number of management jobs at Fox, including president of Fox’s national cable networks. He was also CEO of Gemstar-TV Guide.