ImaginAsian Signs With Charter

Asian American cable network ImaginAsian TV ha signed a carriage deal with Time Warner Cable, bringing its distribution to 3.5 million homes.

Time Warner officially began carrying the network in Los Angeles Monday on digital basic channel 134.

The ad-supported network, which launched in August 2004, will roll out on other Time Warner systems in the coming months. ImaginAsian had worked with Time Warner and iN DEMAND Networks from May through July to make its “Hit Asian Film Festival” bundle of films available on TWC’s Movies on Demand Channel.

ImaginAsian, also called iaTV, launched on Charter’s Los Angeles system Oct. 11 after having inked a corporate carriage agreement with the cable operator about a month ago. The network, owned by ImaginAsian Entertainment, Inc., runs entertainment, news, music, movies, and original programs from the U.S. and Asia.

