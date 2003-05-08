IM: Single-digit rise in upfront

Media buyer Initiative Media Worldwide predicted that the 2003-04 upfront-market ad

volume "will be up, but the question is how much."

As is often the case when buyers and sellers estimate the media outlook, IM

differs with some network estimates, saying growth "will most likely fall in the

mid-single-digit range" versus the networks' double-digit predictions.

IM concurred with the sellers that "some scatter money will move into upfront,"

with those clients hoping to avoid the hefty post-upfront rate hikes of this

season.