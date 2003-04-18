IM: Blacks, whites share nine TV favorites
Initiative Media Worldwide's latest annual "African-American Television Viewing Study"
found that black and white viewers last fall had "the most common viewing ground
in at least 10 years."
Nine of the 20 top-rated programs are favorites among both black and white
households, versus only seven last year, according to the media-buying firm.
Ad spending in targeted African-American fare in the fourth quarter of 2002 was "at
its highest level in five years" -- at $168.4 million in total ad spending,
including $84.1 million in broadcast-network TV and $54.6 million in cable's
Black Entertainment Television.
Interestingly, Initiative said, in the fourth quarter, black
households watched Lifetime Television more than runners-up ESPN and BET.
CBS had five shows among the top 20 (led by CSI: Crime Scene
Investigation); ABC, Fox and UPN four apiece; and NBC three.
ABC's top show was My Wife & Kids, Fox's Cedric the Entertainer
Presents (the overall black favorite), UPN's One on One and NBC's
Law & Order.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.