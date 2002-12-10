I'll take the podium for $2,000, Alex

The answer is: $2,000. The question: How much has been bid so far for the

returning champion's podium from the old set of Jeopardy!?

Bidding began on eBay Inc. (http://www.ebay.com/ ) Monday in a week-long auction for the six-piece set --

three podiums (or is it podia), the Jeopardy! wall and some signed wood

and glass inserts.

There have been five bids so far: $2,000 for the returning champion's podium

(No. 1) and four bids -- high bid $100 -- for the frosted glass inserts.

Sony Pictures Television is auctioning the set to

benefit charities World Vision and The Motion Picture & Television

Fund.