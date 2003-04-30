Ill. b'casters urge more duopoly relief

The Illinois Broadcasters Association Tuesday urged the Federal

Communications Commission to ease duopoly restriction sufficiently to allow

pairing of two TV stations in small and midsized markets.

"Television stations

located in the small to midsized markets are more at risk financially than

those in the larger markets," IBA president Dennis Lyle wrote in an April 29

letter to FCC chairman Michael Powell.

Merging much of their operations will allow stations to boost their bottom lines

to healthy levels, broadcasters said.

The FCC is reviewing current duopoly restrictions as part of its sweeping

overview of broadcast-ownership rules.

Duopolies are currently permitted only in markets where eight separately

owned stations would remain.

Also, pairs between a market's four top-rated stations are prohibited.

Although nearly all broadcasters want duopoly relaxation, there is not

unanimity on how far to go.

Granite Broadcasting Corp. has pushed to eliminate all duopuoly restrictions.

The National Association of Broadcasters is pushing its "10/10" plan, which

would allow pairings between stations with viewing shares of 10 or more with

ones capturing less than 10.

Granite said that idea doesn't go far enough.

In an interview, Lyle said the IBA was not urging the FCC to pick one over the

other.