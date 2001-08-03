Iler indicted on robbery, pot charges
The Sopranos' Robert Iler was indicted on charges that he and two
teen-agers robbed two other teen-age boys on Manhattan's Upper East Side.
The indictment, announced Friday by the Manhattan District Attorney's office,
charges the teens with second-degree robbery of $40. If convicted, they
conceivably face up to 15 years in prison.
Iler, 16, was also charged with marijuana possession.
The actor -- who plays Anthony 'A.J.'' Soprano, the son of mob boss Tony
Soprano, on the Home Box Office show -- was arrested in July. Iler and his
co-defendants pleaded not guilty.
