Iler indicted on robbery, pot charges



The Sopranos' Robert Iler was indicted on charges that he and two

teen-agers robbed two other teen-age boys on Manhattan's Upper East Side.

The indictment, announced Friday by the Manhattan District Attorney's office,

charges the teens with second-degree robbery of $40. If convicted, they

conceivably face up to 15 years in prison.

Iler, 16, was also charged with marijuana possession.

The actor -- who plays Anthony 'A.J.'' Soprano, the son of mob boss Tony

Soprano, on the Home Box Office show -- was arrested in July. Iler and his

co-defendants pleaded not guilty.