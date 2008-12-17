Ike Walker Out at KTKA

News Director/General Manager Ike Walker is out at KTKA Topeka. Walker left to pursue another opportunity, according to Patrick Knorr, COO of parent company The World Co.



Knorr’s wife, Dana, will run KTKA on a temporary basis, reports the Capital-Journal, which first reported Walker’s departure. Denise Eck is the new news director.



Dana Knorr also filled in as GM in October, states the newspaper, when former general manager Kathy Mohn was let go.



KTKA is an ABC affiliate in the #138 DMA. The World Co.’s other holdings include the Lawrence Journal World newspaper and cable company Sunflower Broadband.