ABC News Promotes Ike Ejiochi to Correspondent

Ike Ejiochi has been promoted to correspondent at ABC News. He will be based in New York. He joined ABC News in 2021 and has been a reporter.

“Ike was instrumental in covering a number of important stories, including the trial of Derek Chauvin, the police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd, and the deadly tornadoes in Paducah, Kentucky, in 2021,” Kim Godwin, ABC News president, said in a memo to staff. “His reporting also ignited a cultural conversation with Sean Bankhead and Laurieann Gibson, choreographers who have worked with Michael Jackson, Dixie Chicks, Beyoncé and more, about rising through the ranks of dance as Black artists.”

Before joining ABC News, Ejiochi was a general assignment reporter and fill-in anchor at WTTG Washington, part of Fox Television Stations.

“I look forward to this exciting chapter for Ike and our entire news division as we continue to build out our team of world-class correspondents,” Godwin said.