Iger Endorses Smooth Transition in D.C.

Disney CEO Bob Iger said that the election of Donald Trump could be good for business because the new administration will likely address lowering the corporate tax rate.

Speaking on Disney’s earnings call with analysts Thursday, Iger said “I think it’s really too early to speculate about what the changes in Washington are going to mean for business.”

But he added that he expected the new president to look at tax policy. Iger said he favored closing loopholes but lowering the corporate tax rate.

Related: ‘60 Minutes’ Lands Trump(s) This Sunday

“We’re no longer competitive with the rest of the world,” Iger said. “That’s likely to be addressed sooner rather than later . . . That’s a good thing.”

Iger was also pleased that the transition from the Obama administration to a Trump regime seems to be off to a smooth start.

Related: Clinton Outspent Trump By 9 to 1 in Local Cable

He said that both at the White House and in Congress, relations seem to be more cordial and polite than they have been after other recent elections.

“That can only be good for business,” Iger said.

Iger added that Disney is undergoing a smooth transition of its own. The company has already prepared a bust of Trump that will go into the Hall of Presidents at Walt Disney World, he said.