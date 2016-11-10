‘60 Minutes’ Lands Trump(s) This Sunday

Donald Trump, president-elect, will sit for an interview on 60 Minutes that will air Nov. 13. Correspondent Lesley Stahl will conduct the interview, which takes place at the Trump family residence in Manhattan Nov. 11. Stahl will also speak with First Lady-elect Melania and Trump children Ivanka, Tiffany, Eric and Donald Jr.

The telecast airs on CBS at 7 p.m. Sunday.

It’s Trump’s first extensive interview since his surprise election win Nov. 8 and the first major step in the real estate mogul looking to unify a vastly divided nation and assure a skeptical half of the electorate that he’s up for the big job.

With a lift from an NFL overrun, 60 Minutes drew a 2.1 overnight rating in adults 18-49 Nov. 6.

Jeff Fager is the executive producer of 60 Minutes. Prior to her time at 60 Minutes, Stahl was a White House correspondent, during the Carter and Reagan presidencies and part of George H. W. Bush’s term.