IFTA Re-Ups Prewitt Through 2012

The Independent Television & Film Alliance has re-upped President Jean Prewitt through 2012.

Also getting a new contract through 2012 was managing director Jonathan Wolf.

Prewitt has headed the association since 2000. "Jean has become a leading voice on behalf of the global independent entertainment industry," said IFTA Board Chairman Lloyd Kaufman in announcing the new contracts. "She has led IFTA's campaign against media consolidation and is an advocate for protecting net neutrality on the Internet, combined with copyright protection and effective enforcement. She is a tenacious, effective advocate for the interests of our industry and IFTA members throughout the world."

He also called Wolf the "prime architect of growth and change." Wolf has been in his post since 1998.